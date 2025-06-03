London [UK], June 3 (ANI): England players beat the heavy traffic in London by getting off the bus and taking the Lime bikes to ride to the Kia Oval before the West Indies team for the third ODI on Tuesday.

The toss for the final ODI was delayed due to the West Indies' late arrival at the venue. Moments before the toss, England Cricket confirmed the reason behind the farcical delay wasn't weather-related but wrote, but the late arrival of the Caribbean side due to heavy traffic.

Also Read | RCB 13/0 in 1 Over | RCB vs PBKS Live Score Updates of IPL 2025 Final: Phil Salt Off to Good Start.

"This is due to the delayed arrival of one of the playing teams, who are stuck in heavy traffic." England Cricket wrote on X.

Captain Harry Brook revealed England players were able to get past the traffic by riding to the venue on Lime bikes. While West Indies skipper Shai Hope felt they should have "walked".

Also Read | Ahmedabad Weather Today Live Updates, RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Visuals Show Rain Hitting Parts of Ahmedabad Some Time Back.

"We were on the bus for a while, so we all decided to get off and get some Lime bikes in, so we were in a little bit earlier than the West Indies boys, but we are here now, ready to go," Brook said during the time of the toss.

The toss eventually took place after a 40-minute delay, and the coin spun in the favour of the hosts. England captain Brook decided to put the touring party to bat.

The West Indies are trailing in the series with an unassailable 2-0 deficit. Captain Shai Hope hopes to finish the series on a winning note and said during the time of the toss, "We were a lot more competitive (in the previous game), the chats that we had before the game, we definitely executed a lot better with both bat and ball. I just want to see the same again today, and hopefully we get a win today."

England (Playing XI): Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts, Saqib Mahmood

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)