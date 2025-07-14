Mumbai, July 14: A spell of terror by pacer Brydon Carse and a last-minute 'Ben Stokes miracle' put India at a huge psychological and statistical disadvantage as the hosts ended the day four in a severly disadvantaged spot at 58/4 while chasing 193 runs during the third Test against Lord's on Sunday. At the end of day's play, KL was left unscathed at 33*. While stars like Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar are yet to come and deliver their services as a batter, losing four wickets this early has put India under severe pressure. Ben Stokes Sarcastically Claps at KL Rahul After Akash Deep Receives On-Field Treatment From Physio As Drama Hits Day 4 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

At the final session, England started at 175/6, with skipper Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes unbeaten at 27* and 8* respectively. Washington Sundar continued running through England's key players, with his delivery crashing into Stokes' middle-stump, removing him for 33 in 96 balls, with three fours. England was 181/7.

After a long grind throughout the day, Jasprit Bumrah was finally among the wickets as he removed Brydon Carse (1) and Chris Woakes (10) in quick succession, England was reduced to 185/9. Sundar, who changed the game for his side, fittingly took Jofra Archer's wicket, completing his four wicket haul, bundling out England for 192 in 62 overs.

Sundar (4/22) was sensational with the ball, while Bumrah (2/38) and Siraj (2/31) also bowled brilliantly. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash also made it to the wicket charts with one-piece each.

During the run-chase of 193 runs, Jofra Archer delivered England just the start they needed, as he once again got better of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, as an uncontrolled attempt at pull shot landed straight into Jamie Smith's hands, removing him for a seven-ball duck. India was 5/1. '600 Runs And He is Done for the Series' Ben Duckett's Taunt for Shubman Gill Caught on Stump Mic During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

KL Rahul was joined by Karun Nair on the other end. Rahul, who had scored a century just during the last innings, looked in sublime touch as he continued to find boundaries against Woakes and Archer. Carse started his reign of terror against India as he broke the prospering 36-run stand between the duo, trapping Nair lbw for 14.

He also continued to get better of skipper Shubman Gill on numerous occasions, before finally trapping him lbw as well for just six, making this outing a failure for the captain. India sunk to 53/3. Akash joined KL as a nightwatchman.

At one point, while he was receiving some medical attention, Stokes exchanged a few words with KL and clapped his hands, referring to the sledging Gill-led Indians had put his openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett during final few moments of day four.

But just before day end, skipper Stokes produced the wicket his side needed to put India on psychological disadvantage, removing the nightwatchman for just 1. India ended the day with KL unbeaten. Shubman Gill Goes Past Rahul Dravid to Register Record for Most Runs Scored By an Indian in a Test Series in England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

Earlier, at the stroke of tea, England crawled to 175/6 in 52 overs with captain Stokes and Woakes unbeaten with scores of 27(83) and 8(23), respectively.

Root and Stokes resumed their grind while Indian quicks hunted in packs for the breakthrough.

Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj bowled in tandem, barreled in to induce false shots, but returned empty-handed. While pacers could not collect the reward for all their hard work, off-spinner Sundar took the mantle and broke the 67-run partnership by exploiting the rough to his advantage.

The sweep shot came back to haunt England after Sundar managed to sneak the ball past Root's swinging blade to rattle the exposed leg stump. As Root returned on 40(96), Jamie Smith joined hands with Stokes to stitch England's return.

The in-form Jamie Smith lasted just 14 balls after Sundar intensified the pressure. He made Smith rush to defend the ball. Smith played for the turn, but the ball kept straight and crashed into the stumps, forcing the 23-year-old to return cheaply on 8(14).

Throughout the second session, fortune favoured Root, but he failed to make the most of it. On the first ball after lunch, Root received an unprecedented lifeline after Akash Deep lured the talismanic English batter to give away an edge.

However, wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel failed to pouch it, and even if he did, it would have gone in vain after umpire Paul Reiffel indicated a foot no-ball.

In the 38th over, Root survived a close call for the second time, after he tried to shuffle across but got pinned by Siraj in front of the middle stump.

After the umpire turned down India's lively appeal, India captain Shubman Gill decided to take the decision upstairs. The review showed that the ball brushed the leg stump, which ensured Root's survival, due to the umpire's call. The hosts showed signs of returning unscathed, but Sundar brought thunder down the ground by casting a spell with his spin craft. He forced England to switch from 'Bazball' to a defensive brand of cricket.

Earlier, England started Day 4 on 2/0 with Zak Crawley (2) and Ben Duckett (0*) unbeaten on the crease. Mohammed Siraj gave the host an early blow as he removed Duckett for 12 in the 6th over, and Ollie Pope joined Crawley in the middle.

Just before drinks in the first session, Siraj grabbed his second wicket of the innings by removing Pope for just four. At drinks, England were 42/2 with Zak Crawley 17 (43) unbeaten on the crease. Joe Root joined Crawley in the middle, and England crossed the 50-run mark in the 15th over after Root pushed the ball towards deep point for a single.

Nitish Kumar Reddy removed Crawley for 22 runs off 49 balls, including four fours. Crawley's drought for runs in the series continues. Harry Brook came to the crease after Crawley's wicket. Brook took on Indian bowlers as he hurried on to 23 off just 17 balls. Ben Stokes Writhes in Pain After Suffering Blow to Groin Area by Fiery Delivery From Mohammed Siraj During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Akash Deep took his first wicket of the match as he cleaned up Brook for 23, and England skipper Ben Stokes joined Root in the middle. Earlier in the match, Opener KL Rahul's ton and left-hand batter Ravindra Jadeja's 72 helped India to level the score at 387 on Saturday at Lord's, which was also set up by England in the first innings of the Test match.

England's skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first. Batting first, the Three Lions scored 387 runs thanks to a century stand between Root (104) and Ollie Pope (44) and a counter-attacking 82-run stand between Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith, who both struck fifties down the order.

Brief Scores: England: 387 and 192 (Joe Root 40, Ben Stokes 33, Washington Sundar 4/22) vs India: 387 and 58/4 (KL Rahul 33*, Karun Nair 14, Brydon Carse 2/11).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)