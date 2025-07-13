Ben Duckett taunted Shubman Gill after the India National Cricket Team Test captain came out to bat on Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 13. The right-hander has been in superb form in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series, scoring more than 600 runs, which includes a double century and two hundreds. He walked out to bat after Brydon Carse dismissed Karun Nair with the score being 41/2 and Ben Duckett came up with a unique sledge for the India captain. The stump microphone caught him saying, "600 runs and he is done for the series. 600 runs is enough for this fella." Unfortunately for India, Shubman Gill was dismissed for just six runs with Brydon Carse trapping him LBW. IND 58/4 at Stumps (Target 193) | India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 4 Highlights: Lord's Test Evenly Poised After Brydon Carse Leads England's Late Fightback.

Ben Duckett Taunts Shubman Gill During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025

