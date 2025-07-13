Shubman Gill broke Rahul Dravid's record for most runs scored by an Indian in a Test series in England, during the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025. The India National Cricket Team Test captain achieved this feat on Day 4 of the Lord's Test. Shubman Gill went past Rahul Dravid's tally of 602 runs in the year 2002 with the young right-hander now having hit 607 runs in three Test matches so far. Shubman Gill etched his name into the history books with a double hundred and a century in the IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test. Among others, he had broken Virat Kohli's record of the highest Test score by an Indian captain when he hit 269 in Edgbaston. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Day 4 Stumps: Washington Sundar’s Four-Wicket Haul and England's Brydon Carse's Spell Keep Contest Balance As India Need 135 Runs on Final Day

Shubman Gill Breaks Rahul Dravid's Record

