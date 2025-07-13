Ben Stokes was seen writhing in pain after he copped a blow to his groin area from a fiery delivery from Mohammed Siraj on Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 on Sunday, July 13. This happened after the lunch break and on the last ball of the 29th over of England's innings when the delivery kept a bit low and struck Ben Stokes right in his groin area. The England National Cricket Team Test captain instantly went down to the ground and was seen in visible pain before lying down flat on the pitch. Joe Root, his partner at the other end, offered a wry smile as he helped Ben Stokes get back on his feet. Akash Deep Takes Revenge! Indian Speedster Uproots Harry Brook’s Middle-Stump With Fiery Delivery During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Ben Stokes In Pain After Being Hit in the Groin Area

Not where you want to be hit 😅 pic.twitter.com/mvW3uXfMcp — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)