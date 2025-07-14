Just like Day 3, there was a bit of drama towards the end of Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 13. KL Rahul and Akash Deep were batting and with not much time left in the day's play, the latter received on-field treatment from the physio, putting a strapping on one of his legs. This was eerily similar to what Zak Crawley had done in the closing moments of Day 3 when he was struck on the finger by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery and had called on medical help on the field. As Akash Deep was being treated, Ben Stokes walked up to KL Rahul and clapped in front of him, something that Shubman Gill had done in front of the England openers on Day 3. Akash Deep also exchanged some words with Brydon Carse during whose over he received on-field treatment. However, England left the field with momentum with Ben Stokes castling Akash Deep, leaving India at 58/4 in their chase of 193 runs. '600 Runs And He is Done for the Series' Ben Duckett's Taunt for Shubman Gill Caught on Stump Mic During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Ben Stokes Claps for KL Rahul After Akash Deep Receives Treatment

PEAK TEST CRICKET🔥#AkashDeep isn’t taking it from anyone and this is why we pay our internet bills.#ENGvIND 👉 3rd TEST, DAY 5, MON, 14 JUL, 2:30 PM, on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/J6biA573VN — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 13, 2025

