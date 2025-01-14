Ottawa [Canada], January 14 (ANI): Casey Stoney, the English manager, has been appointed as the new head coach of the Canada Women's National Soccer Team (CANWNT).

The former San Diego Wave FC manager, who joined the club in 2021 after a three-year spell with Manchester United Women Football Club, was relieved of her duties last June.

Also Read | James Anderson To Play T20 Cricket for Lancashire, Signs One-Year Deal.

She has managed San Diego Wave FC for 74 games, where they have won 28 matches, and before that in Manchester United, she accomplished 52 wins in her 77 games.

"I am honoured to join Canada Soccer as the Head Coach of the Women's National Team," she said, as quoted by Olympics.com

Also Read | SA20 2025: Kagiso Rabada Shines As MI Cape Town Defeats Paarl Royals To Win Cape Derby.

"Canada has a proud tradition in women's football and I am excited to work with such a talented group of players," she added.

"Together with the federation's new leadership, we will strive to build on past successes and continue to grow the sport in Canada on and off the field," she noted.

"I look forward to the journey ahead and to engaging with the incredible passion of Canadian fans," she said.

Stoney shares a history with Canada's goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, having worked together during her tenure in the National Women's Soccer League. Sheridan excelled under Stoney's guidance, earning the league's Goalkeeper of the Year award in their debut season together.

She has won the FA Women's Championship in 2018-19 with them, and later NWSL Shield in 2023 and NWSL Challenge Cup in 2024 with the San Diego Wave FC

Canada is aiming to build on the success of their historic first major trophy, achieved over three years ago at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, held in 2021.

Stoney is set to begin her role next month, providing ample time to familiarize herself with the squad ahead of major challenges. Her first test will come at the Pinatar Cup, a three-match tournament hosted in Spain. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)