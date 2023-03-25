Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], March 25 (ANI): Another edition of the celebrated and hugely-successful "WIAA Women's Rally to the Valley", organized by the Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) was flagged off, amidst thunderous support from the participants.

The rally had around 300 participants from various walks of life, coming together to voice for various causes including women's empowerment and women's safety. JK Tyre racer and one of India's leading professional women racer Mira Erda cheered for the participants and kickstarted the rally by driving the 'Zero Car'. The event commenced from NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai and after traversing through the city's major landmarks will conclude in Nasik where the winners will be awarded in the prize distribution ceremony.

Also Read | Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Morocco vs Brazil, International Friendly 2023 Clash? Here's the Possibility of the Neymar Making the Starting XI.

Sharing his delight on the conduction of this year's edition, Anuj Kathuria, President (India), JK Tyre and Industries, said "We're delighted to host another exciting edition of this prestigious rally and I congratulate all for their participation and support. Being a promoter of motorsport for decades now, JK Tyre has always been focused on making motorsport more inclusive and welcoming to all. This rally is a testament to our commitment to empower women and to create a more robust and diverse motorsports community."

The event is held in TSD (Time, Speed, Distance) format which is a unique form of rallying where crossing the chequered flag fastest is not the objective. Each team comprises of a driver and a navigator, where the navigator has to bear in mind the route instructions, calculate the average speed and ensure the team is on track and not behind or ahead of the schedule as both scenarios attract penalty points. Participants have to maintain specified times and average speeds (which are at par or lower than the legal limits) on various segments of a predefined route.

Also Read | Croatia vs Wales, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast of CRO vs WAL on TV & Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

The participants put forward various themes ranging from child abuse, 'nari shakti', women empowerment, child marriage, women's leadership, women's safety and many more. The decorated cars and costumes evoked the messages of the participants.

In their effort to give more exposure to women participants, JK Tyre will be rewarding the overall winner of the rally with a sponsored drive to take part in one of the most awaited TSD Drives in the Eastern Part of the country-the JK Tyre Himalayan Drive to be held from April 1st to 5th. The event will be flagged off from Siliguri and after covering Sikkim will conclude in Darjeeling.

Thrill and excitement filled the air as the rally moved through the cities echoing the spirit of womanhood. The participants of the JK Tyre WIAA Women's Rally to the Valley came from different backgrounds including Indian Navy, Army, Airforce, Highway Traffic Police Maharashtra, Regional Transport Department and others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)