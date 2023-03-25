The first international break of 2023 is underway, and Brazil are set to clash swords with FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinalists Morocco in a friendly game at the Ibn Batouta Stadium at Morocco. This is the first time the Selecao will be back in action after their heartbreaking elimination in the World Cup Quarterfinal against Croatia. Neymar Jr, the mainstay of the Brazilian offence had a campaign in the World Cup full of ups and downs. He had some memorable moments as well as missed some games due to injury. Despite scoring the all-important goal, dazzling past the challenges of the Croatian defenders, it went in vain as Brazil had to bow out of the tournament. Today, in this article, we will take a look whether Neymar Jr will feature in the Morocco vs Brazil International Friendly Football Match. Morocco vs Brazil, International Friendly 2023 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast of MAR vs BRA on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Neymar hasn't been in the best form for his club PSG after the World Cup. With his quality, he can offer match winning moments anytime, but he failed to bring consistency in that. PSG also saw a dip in the club's performance in the league and Neymar failed to make a impact in the first Champions League Round of 16 game against Bayern Munich. He couldn't feature in the second leg at Allianz Arena due to unavoidable circumstances.

Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Morocco vs Brazil, International Friendly 2023 Fixture?

Unfortunately, Neymar Jr will have to miss Brazil's clash with Morocco as the Brazilian forward is out injured. He suffered a ankle ligament injury while playing a key game for PSG against Lille and since then he has been sidelined. The PSG star has to undergo a ligament surgery and the recovery will take around 4 months, which indicates at him being unavailable for the rest of the season. Neymar Ruled Out for Remainder of Season With Ankle Injury, PSG and Brazil Star Set to Undergo Surgery in Doha.

With a new manager yet to take position at the helm, Brazil is currently looking to rebuild eyeing to end Argentina's reign by winning the upcoming Copa America and the FIFA World Cup 2026. That being the pursuit, Neymar Jr and his future in the international stage is very crucial, and fans will be looking forward to his comeback.

