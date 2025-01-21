Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)[India], January 21 (ANI): Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, batter Riyan Parag and all-rounder Rahul Tewatia are among the marquee players set to feature in the upcoming Shani's Trophy, scheduled to be played in Lucknow in February this year.

The tournament will showcase an exciting mix of retired stalwarts, current Ranji Trophy players, and state-level cricketers, bringing the best of Indian cricket talent under one roof, a release said.

Also Read | Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj Wedding Date: Know Details About India Cricketer and Samajwadi Party MP’s Marriage.

The Shani's Trophy will feature 10 competitive teams, battling it out in a unique 25-over format. Each day will feature two matches, with one scheduled for the morning and the other for the afternoon/evening session, ensuring non-stop action for fans.

Adding to the prestige of the event, former Indian cricketer and ex-BCCI selector Chetan Sharma has been announced as the Shani's Trophy brand ambassador.

Also Read | Which City Outside the US Could Host the Super Bowl.

Speaking about the tournament Sumit Shukla, president of Shani's Trophy and managing director of Divya Future Sports, said they are thrilled to bring this unique format to life in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) and the Cricket Association of Lucknow (CAL).

"With the backing of the UPCA and CAL and the participation of some of the finest cricketers, we aim to deliver an unforgettable cricketing experience for fans," he said, according to the release.

Shani's Trophy is being jointly organized by UPCA) and CAL in collaboration with Divya Future Sports.

The tournament boasts a star-studded lineup of players who bring immense talent and experience. Leading the charge is Yuzvendra Chahal, India's premier leg-spinner, renowned for his match-winning abilities in white-ball cricket. Joining him is Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, IPL star Riyan Parag and Jayant Yadav, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)