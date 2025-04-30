Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 30 (ANI): Yuzvendra Chahal added another glorious chapter to his Indian Premier League (IPL) legacy by picking up a stunning hat-trick against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the 2025 season. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) leg-spinner finished with figures of 4/32 in just three overs, producing a spell that not only turned the game but also carved his name deeper into the tournament's history books.

This was Chahal's second IPL hat-trick, making him only the third player in the league's history to claim multiple hat-tricks, alongside Amit Mishra, who has three (2008, 2011, and 2013), and Yuvraj Singh, who has two (both in 2009). Remarkably, this hat-trick was also the first-ever recorded against Chennai Super Kings in IPL history and just the second at the Chepauk after Lakshmipathy Balaji's historic feat back in 2008.

With this performance, Chahal surged to the top of the list for most four-plus wicket hauls in IPL history, with nine such efforts to his name. He now sits ahead of Sunil Narine, who has eight, Lasith Malinga with seven, and Kagiso Rabada, who has six. In addition, this was the second time Chahal took four wickets in a single over in the IPL, a rare feat previously achieved only by Amit Mishra (SRH vs PWI in 2013), Chahal himself (RR vs KKR in 2022), and Andre Russell (KKR vs GT in 2022).

Chahal's hat-trick also added a new milestone to the Punjab Kings' records, marking their fifth overall. Yuvraj Singh had earlier taken two hat-tricks for the franchise, while Amit Mishra and Sam Curran had one each. Chahal's latest effort added one more to their tally and did so in a historic fashion at one of India's most iconic cricketing venues.

In a career filled with consistency and brilliance, Yuzvendra Chahal continues to raise the bar with each passing season. His ability to rise to the occasion and deliver in high-pressure games underlines why he remains one of the most valuable bowlers in the league. (ANI)

