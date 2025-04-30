Mumbai Indians have come a long way after a poor start to their Indian Premier League 2025 campaign. The five-time champions are now unbeaten in their last five games and are now set to be hosted by a struggling Rajasthan Royals side, who by the way have won their last match too. The RR vs MI IPL 2025 match is the 50th game of the ongoing tournament and the 11th for both concerned franchisees. Ahead of the Royals vs Indians IPL 2025 match, the visitors have double the points of the hosts. RR vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 50.

Hosts Rajasthan Royals only have three wins from their ten IPL 2025 matches so far. Even winning all the matches in the league phase would take them to 14 points at maximum. However, for the little hopes that still remain for the playoffs, Rajasthan Royals should consider the RR vs MI IPL 2025 match as a do-or-die. Mumbai Indians are however in a comfortable position, with 12 points from 10 games.

Jaipur Weather Live

The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will be hosted at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, May 1. The weather in Jaipur is expected to be decent for playing the game. There is no expectation of rain in the forecast, and the temperature might be around 34 degrees Celsius when the match starts, but can dip to 30 degrees Celsius by 11 PM. IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals’ Clash With Mumbai Indians To Be a ‘Pink Promise’ Match on May 1.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

Just like the previous games, the pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is expected to be friendly for batting during the RR vs MI IPL 2025 match. Bowlers might not have much benefit from the surface, especially with the new ball. However, as the ball gets old, with proper line and length, wickets are possible.

