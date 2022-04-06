Bhopal, Apr 6 (PTI) Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Bengal and Puducherry registered impressive wins over their respective rivals on the opening day of the Hockey India Senior Men's National Championships here on Wednesday.

Chandigarh beat Jammu and Kashmir 9-2 in the first pool match of the day.

Bengal blanked Gujarat 10-0 in the other pool match while Puducherry thrashed Arunachal 11-0 in the last game of the day.

