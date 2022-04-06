Rasikh Salam Dar is making his debut for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer was selected in the playing XI for their clash against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on April 06, 2022, at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Salam replaced Shivam Mavi in the line-up for KKR. The speedster was picked up by KKR during the IPL 2022 Auction for a base price of INR 20 Lakh.

Born on April 05, 2000, Raikh Salam has impressed in the domestic circuit with his pace. In six T20 matches, the pacer has picked up four wickets with an economy rate of just above 9. The 22-year-old has also impressed in the First Class and List A formats. KKR vs MI Live Score Updates, IPL 2022.

Lesser-Known Facts About Rasikh Salam Dar

# Rasikh Salam was born on April 05, 2000 in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir

# He was bought by KKR at IPL 2022 Auction

# He made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians

# Rasikh Dar played his first game for MI against DC in 2019

# He was MI's youngest debutant at 17 years and 353 days

Kolkata Knight Riders have made a brilliant start to their IPL 2022 campaign, winning two of their first three games and are second in the table. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have lost both their matches and will be aiming to get to winning ways.

