New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): After Netherlands eliminated South Africa from the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup after handing them a 13-run defeat in their final Super 12 match, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to post a hilarious reaction to Proteas loss.

The Netherlands staged a massive upset in the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday after defeating South Africa by 13 runs in their last Super-12 encounter, ensuring India a place in the semi-finals.

"Went for breakfast with a friend. Told him we'll go Dutch. He almost choked at the proposition! #SAvsNED," tweeted Tendulkar.

Dutch here refers to not only the act of people paying for their own items while going out for movie, shopping etc, but also is another name for the Netherlands. "Choked" refers to how South Africa has choked in crucial stages of ICC events over the years. Their lack of trophies despite possessing some fine talent like Graeme Smith, AB De Villiers, Jacques Kallis, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Shaun Pollock, Faf Du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock etc has earned them the title of "chokers".

India secured a place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after South Africa's defeat, who ended their campaign with five points. Men in Blue are currently table toppers with six points.

The clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh has now become a virtual quarterfinal as the winner of the clash will join India in the semi-finals from group 2. Both of these sides have four points each and the winner will end with six points to earn a top-two finish and will remove SA from the second spot.

India could have eight points or six depending on their result against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Coming to the match, put to bat first by South Africa, the Dutch put up 158/4 in their 20 overs. Openers Stephan Myburgh (37) and Max ODowd (29) put up a fine stand of 58 runs for the first wicket.

Colin Ackermann top-scored with 41* off 26 balls for the Netherlands.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj (2/27) was the pick of the bowlers for Proteas. Anrich Nortje and Aiden Markram also got a wicket each.

Chasing 159, the South African batting line-up was up for a huge surprise by Dutch.

Netherlands bowlers dominated the proceedings right from the powerplay. Biggies like wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock (13), Rilee Rossouw (25), Aiden Markram (17) and David Miller (17) failed to make an impact with the bat. Heinrich Klassen did score 21 runs, but that was not enough either as the team fell 13 runs short. At the end of 20 overs, SA could only score 145/8.

Pacer Brandon Glover was the pick of the bowlers for Dutch, picking up 3/9 in two overs. Fred Klaassen and Bas de Leede took two wickets each. Paul van Meekeren also took a wicket. Ackermann's knock of 41 earned him the 'Man of the Match' title.

Brief Score: Netherlands 158/4 (Colin Ackermann 41, Tom Cooper 35; Keshav Maharaj 2-27) vs South Africa 145/8 (Rilee Rossouw 25, Heinrich Klaasen 21; Brandon Glover 3-9). (ANI)

