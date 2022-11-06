India has already qualified for the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 as the first team from Group 2. They will look for one final preparation before the knockouts begin when they face Zimbabwe in their last Super-12 Group 2 fixture. The clash will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on November 6, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup 2022, but will IND vs ZIM clash live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live: India Qualifies for Semi-Final, South Africa Eliminated

After the win over Bangladesh, India are now top of the points table but have a chance to slip to second if they fail to beat Zimbabwe. A win will keep them at the top and also keep their winning momentum intact. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe had a solid start to the Super-12 but failed to produce the same performance in the last two games. They will start as the underdogs but have the capability of producing an upset. India Qualify for Semi Finals of T20 World Cup 2022 As Netherlands Beat South Africa by 13 Runs in Super 12 Clash

Is IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will provide the live telecast of the IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match. However, the IND vs ZIM match on DD Sports will be telecasted live only on DD Free Dish and DTT platforms. On cable and DTH platforms, Star Sports Network will provide live telecast of IND vs ZIM. The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 T20 match will not be live on DD National though on any platform.

IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of the IND vs ZIM T20 cricket match while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel is likely to provide live stream of the commentary.

