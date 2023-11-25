London [UK], November 25 (ANI): Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino revealed that he gave a punishment after he got suspended from the Manchester City game for arguing with the officials.

During Chelsea's 4-4 draw with Manchester City, the Argentine manager entered the pitch to argue with referee Anthony Taylor and was subsequently suspended for his action.

As a result, he won't feature on the sidelines during Chelsea's clash against Newcastle United on Saturday evening. Pochettino once punished striker Nicolas Jackson after being suspended for arguing with referees and explained that he had to face punishment for his own actions as well.

While speaking to reporters, Pochettino said as quoted from Goal.com, "[Jackson] had to run [for his punishment]. And I am going to pay for a dinner because I got suspended and I cannot run, so I prefer to pay."

Pochettino was previously booked in Premier League matches against Brighton and Burnley, apologised to Taylor after making his initial protest, and said, "I need to apologise to Anthony and the referees and the fourth official. I said 'Why stop in this moment, the action.' Then I turned and said 'I deserve, I deserve to be booked. Because I crossed the limit, so I want to apologise because it's not a good image for me and for football, this type of behaviour."

Chelsea struggled in the initial phase of the season but found their feat by pulling off victories against arch-rival Tottenham, Burnley and Fulham.

Ahead of the game, Pochettino provided an update on the squad and said, "Colwill is going to be in the squad. We'll see tomorrow how much James can play. Reece is doing well, he's at a very good level, and he's improving every day. We are so happy with him and hope that he can cope with the demand of 90 minutes and we'll see tomorrow if he can cope with that. Now he is one player you know is going to play." (ANI)

