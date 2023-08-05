London [UK], August 5 (ANI): English club Chelsea on Saturday announced that it had acquired the services of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues issued a statement on their official website to confirm the signing.

"Chelsea Football Club has completed the transfer of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion," said a statement from the club.

The Spanish international goalkeeper, who has made 87 appearances in England's top-flight tournament Premier League has signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge, the club's home arena and will soon join the first team at Cobham.

On Robert's arrival, Co-sporting directors of the club, Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said: "We are very pleased to welcome Robert to Chelsea and he adds further quality to our goalkeeping unit."

"Robert has repeatedly proved himself in the Premier League and been capped by his country. We are excited to watch him work with Mauricio and his coaching team during the season ahead," they added.

Sanchez left his home country to sign with Brighton at just 15 years of age in 2013 and made a steady progress through the club’s academy. Sanchez signed a senior deal in 2018. He enjoyed successful loan spells at Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale and solidified himself as the Seagulls’ first-choice goalkeeper during the 2020/21 season.

The 25-year-old has been impressive in the Premier League and has built a reputation as a fine shot-stopper and a goalkeeper comfortable at building possession and starting attacks.

Sanchez’s performances during the 2021/22 campaign, which was also his first full season with Brighton, helped them keep 11 top-flight clean sheets, which is a club record for a single Premier League campaign.

He made his debut for Spain in 2021, a 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Georgia that season and was included in the squads for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

Last season, Sanchez's goalkeeping played a vital role in Brighton reaching the FA Cup semi-finals, with clean sheets in the quarter-final and semifinals, though the final four clash ended in a defeat in penalties to Manchester United. It was his 91st and final outing for the Seagulls. (ANI)

