Aizawl, Feb 13 (PTI) RoundGlass Punjab got back on level terms with leaders Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League points table after they defeated Aizawl FC 1-0 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Monday.

Chencho Gyeltshen's solo run in the 53rd minute, which resulted in the only goal of the match, was enough for RoundGlass Punjab to hand Aizawl FC their second defeat at home.

Also Read | Alice Capsey Brought Up the Joint-fastest Half-century at a Women’s #T20WorldCup During … – Latest Tweet by ICC.

With the win, Punjab have 37 points, the same as leaders Sreenidhi Deccan, who are currently in first place due to their better goal difference.

In another match of the day played in Mumbai, Sudeva Delhi beat Kenkre FC 3-1.

Also Read | WPL 2023 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women’s Premier League Teams After Inaugural Auction.

Seilenthang Lotjem (67th and 77th minutes) scored a brace for Sudeva after Lalbiakliana had given the Delhi side the lead in the 56th minute.

Samandar Ochilov scored the lone goal for Kenkre in the 74th minute.

The win took Sudeva Delhi to nine points from 16 matches, while Kenkre's hopes of moving out of the relegation zone took a big hit as they remained on 14 points after 17 games.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)