Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) Chennai Bulls and the Hyderabad Heroes won at a canter against Kalinga Black Tigers and Delhi Redz, respectively, in the Rugby Premier League here on Thursday.

In the first game of the day, the Chennai Bulls outclassed the Kalinga Black Tigers 40-21.

From the get-go, the Chennai Bulls were looking to put a lot of pressure on the Kalinga Black Tigers' defence and it was the Bulls who had the better of the early exchanges, as Vaafauese Maliko sprinted down the wing to get his try.

In the second game of the night, Hyderabad Heroes stamped their authority over Delhi Redz with a 40-19 result in their favour.

The Delhi Redz, who have one eye on the final semi-final spot, had a bright start with Jordan Conroy scoring a try. From then on in, the Hyderabad Heroes grabbed the contest by the scruff of the neck as Javed Hussain got yet another try. PTI

