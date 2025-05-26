Chennai, May 26 (PTI) The third edition of the Chennai Grand Masters chess tournament will have a expanded field of 20 players and its biggest-ever prize pool of Rs one crore.

Scheduled to be held from August 6 to 15, the event will now feature 10 players in each category, up from eight in previous editions, the organisers stated in a press release.

Also Read | French Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Starts With Easy Win; Olympics Champion Qinwen Zheng Advances to Second Round of Roland Garros.

Organised by MGD1 and supported by the Tamil Nadu Government and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, the tournament has been rebranded as the Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters following a title sponsorship deal with Singapore-based fintech firm Quantbox Research.

The 2024 edition of the Chennai Grand Masters broke new ground, with the Masters boasting an average rating of 2729 and the Challengers featuring female competitors for the first time.

Also Read | F1 2025: McLaren's Lando Norris Converts Pole Into Race Victory at Monaco Grand Prix.

Aravindh Chithambaram emerged as the Masters champion last year, finishing ahead of compatriots Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi. Pranav V clinched the Challengers title to earn a spot in this year's Masters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)