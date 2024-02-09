Chennai, Feb 9 (PTI) India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal defeated unseeded Dominik Palan of the Czech Republic 6-3 6-3 to advance into the semi-final of the Chennai Open here on Friday. The second-seeded Nagal will face third seed Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech in his semi-final on Saturday. Davis Cup 2024: India Drawn to Face Sweden in Tough World Cup Group I Tie in September

Nagal earlier beat SD Prajwal Dev and Giovanni Fonio of Italy en route to the last eight. Svrcina overcame India's Mukund Sasikumar 6-7(6) 6-2 6-4.

In the other quarterfinal, Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taiwan beat Enrico Dalla Valle of Italy 7-5 6-2 and will be up against the winner of Luca Nardi and Stefano Napolitano. It was India's day to shine in the doubles as the pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan ousted the second-seeded Japanese duo of Toshihide Matsui and Kaito Uesugi 6-3 6-2.

It will be an all-Indian final in the doubles with the other pair being the fourth-seed Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha. The duo who fought off the German challenge of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner 6-3 4-6 10-7.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)