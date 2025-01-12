After a long wait, the first Grand Slam of the year has started, and the much-anticipated Australia Open 2025 has begun in Melbourne. Australia Open 2025 will see several tennis stars return to action after a break layoff, including Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev, and Zheng Qinwen amongst many others. Let us look at all the highlights and results from Day One of the Australian Open 2025 below. Australia Open 2025: Indian Tennis Star Sumit Nagal Knocked Out in Opening Round Of Grand Slam.

Day One saw a few top-seeded players from both men's and women's sections play their matches, with Alexander Zverev being the highest-seeded amongst all. Zverev faced Lucas Pouille and made an easy match, winning the clash 4-6,4-6,4-6, and entering round two. Kei Nishikori was also in action against Thiago Monteiro, where the contest took four hours to complete in a marathon match, which the former won. India's Sumit Nagal was also in action, facing Tomas Machac. Nagal suffered a 3-6,1-6, 5-7 loss to get knocked out in Round 1.

In the women's section, world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka squared off against Sloane Stephens, where the defending champions triumphed 6-3,6-2. Australian Open 2024 runner's up, Qinwen Zheng also won her first-round match against Anca Todoni, where after the first set, the game was a cakewalk for the Chinese player. Australian Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Stands Alone at the Grand Slam Events After Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's Retirement

Other Top Results at Australian Open 2025 Day 1

Sixth seed Casper Ruud won a five-set (6-3,1-6,7-5,6-2,6-1) match against Jaume Munar, who nearly managed to pull off the first upset of the competition.

Ugo Humbert earned a hard-fought victory over Matteo Gigante 7-6,7-5,6-4.

Spain's Paula Badosa, who is 11th seed, won in straight (6-3,7-6) games against Xingu Wang.

Day two promises to be even more exciting, with several top stars in action, such as Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic, men's Australian Open 2024 champion Jannik Sinner, Kyrgios, Jessica Pegula and women's former number 1 Iga Swiatek.

