Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC has roped in talented defenders Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri on multi-year deals to bolster the team's defence ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Ankit, who plays right back has one goal from 38 Indian Super League (ISL) appearances to his name and joins Marina Machans from East Bengal FC. The 26-year-old's experience and ability to read the game well will play a crucial role in bringing stability to the defence.

"I am really happy and excited to join the two-time ISL Champions. Chennai has passionate fans and I am looking forward to donning the Chennaiyin FC jersey and playing in front of them," Ankit Mukherjee commented as quoted by ChennaiynFC.com.

Hailing from Manipur, 21-year-old Bijay Chhetri has been handed his major ISL contract by Chennaiyin FC. The promising center-back previously played for local club Chennai City FC, showcasing exceptional defensive abilities and composure.

Meanwhile, Bijay Chhetri too was excited about this break, he said, "I'm very happy and excited to be part of the Chennayin FC family and looking forward to helping the club. I will give my 100% to help the club grow. I have heard a lot about the fans and I can't wait to play in front of the Supermachans and B-Stand Blues."

Adding Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri will greatly enhance the defensive capabilities of Chennaiyin FC and elevate the team's performance. (ANI)

