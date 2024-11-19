Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 19 (ANI): The 8th edition of the Ahmedabad Marathon, a prestigious running event, will be flagged off by chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and athlete-actor Saiyami Kher on Sunday.

The marathon will start and end at the Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park on November 24.

The participating categories include the full marathon (42.195 km), half marathon (21.097 km), 10 km run, and 5 km run.

The Ahmedabad Marathon, accredited by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, underwent a course change for the first time in 2023, and this will be the second edition on a picturesque track along iconic locations like Gandhi Ashram, Atal Bridge, and Ellis Bridge. Last year's event saw over 22,000 participants.

As part of the "#Run4OurSoldiers" campaign, the marathon honours India's armed forces, with a significant portion of the proceeds dedicated to their welfare. Last year, over 2,500 defence personnel took part in the event, highlighting a strong connection between the sporting community and the armed forces.

Indian chess Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa, ranked 12th in the world by the International Chess Federation, said that he is excited to be a part of the upcoming Ahmedabad Marathon. He added that the event is more meaningful since it is supporting the Indian armed forces.

"I'm excited to be part of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon. Like in chess, a marathon requires strategy, determination, and the will to push beyond your limits. This event not only promotes fitness but also supports our armed forces, making it even more meaningful," Praggnanandhaa was quoted in a release from Ahmedabad Marathon as saying.

"The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has become one of the most talked-about events on the running calendar, and it's a great honour to be associated with it," said Saiyami Kher, the first Indian actor to finish the Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Germany in September 2024. (ANI)

