The Bloodline Saga in the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) has become of the biggest attractions in the company. Solo Sikoa's Bloodline has become a major force to reckon with and the spotlight on them is even bigger now after his faction claimed a win over Roman Reigns' Bloodline back at Crown Jewel. Solo Sikoa, the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief and his new Bloodline had scored a major victory over Roman Reigns and his 'OG Bloodline' at Crown Jewel held in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. When is WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024? Know Date and Time in IST of Event Featuring Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Gunther and Damian Priest.

The two factions are set to lock horns once again, this time in a five-on-five War Games match. Although Roman Reigns has been able to reunite the 'OG Bloodline' featuring himself, the Usos and Sami Zayn, they are up against a big challenge in the form the Solo Sikoa's Bloodline as they continue to search for a fifth member to complete their War Games team. Here are three superstars who can join Roman Reigns' Bloodline for Survivor Series War Games.

Seth Rollins: The 'Visionary' has time and again declined the offer to team up with Roman Reigns. In the latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins once again turned down Sami Zayn, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso who were trying to convince him to join the 'OG Bloodline' for WWE Survivor Series War Games. Although it seems that Seth Rollins would keep himself out of the Bloodline business, there remains some hope that he might just change his mind and join his former 'Shield' partner for one last time. Plus, with 'Big' Bronson Reed as one of the members of the opposition, Seth Rollins might just find enough motivation to make it to Roman Reigns' side.

Brock Lesnar: Roman Reigns was not able to contact the 'Wise Man' Paul Heyman after being assaulted by 'Big' Bronson Reed and Solo Sikoa's Bloodline on SmackDown. The 'OTC' dialled Paul Heyman's number for guidance when he found out that it was out of service. Although it is a wild speculation but Paul Heyman might return at Survivor Series with Brock Lesnar who can be the fifth member of Roman Reigns' faction. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio Announces Death of His Father Roberto Gutierrez Sr, Says 'You Did More Than Set the Example of...' (See Post).

CM Punk: Another name which can join Roman Reigns' 'OG Bloodline' is CM Punk. The Second City Saint has not appeared on WWE TV since the Raw after Bad Blood after beating Drew McIntrye in a gruelling 'Hell in a Cell' match. There have been reports that CM Punk would make his return at WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024 and Paul Heyman might just bring out his former client to aid Roman Reigns. But this is highly unlikely as CM Punk might have a feud with Gunther following Survivor Series War Games after he had called out the 'Ring General' once on Raw after Bash in Berlin.

Cody Rhodes can also join forces with Roman Reigns once again as he also shares some history with Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline. But the WWE Undisputed Champion might also have a match against Kevin Owens in the aftermath of the 'Prize Fighter's vicious attack on Randy Orton that left him leaving the WWE Arena in an ambulance a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown. More details on the mystery fifth member of Roman Reigns' 'OG Bloodline' would emerge in the coming days leading upto WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024.

