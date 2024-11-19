When is WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024? That is a question, the answer to which several fans might be wondering about and in this article, we shall take a look at that. The landscape of the WWE has seen some big changes after Crown Jewel. The Premium Live Event (PLE) is set to witness some epic clashes, the most notable one being the addition of a new chapter in the Bloodline story. The rivalry between Roman Reigns' 'OG' Bloodline and the New Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa has really turned out to be a fascinating one. Solo Sikoa staked his claim as one of the biggest names in WWE today by pinning Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel but this time, the 'OTC' and his Bloodline will look for redemption. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio Announces Death of His Father Roberto Gutierrez Sr, Says 'You Did More Than Set the Example of...' (See Post).

The WarGames match for the female wrestlers would involve the likes of Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Candice LeRae and Raquel Rodriguez taking on Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Kairi Sane and Naomi. Plus, Gunther is set to defend his World Title against Damian Priest, who earned the opportunity by winning a no-1 contenders' match.

When is WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024?

The WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024 is slated to take place at the Rogers Arena in British Columbia, Vancouver, Colombia on November 30. The same was confirmed by Triple H via a social media post earlier this year in the month of August. However, there's no information on the WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024 timing in IST and we will update it as soon as it is available.

