Sussex [UK], December 13 (ANI): Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara will return to Sussex for the 2024 season as an overseas signing for a third season, the England cricket county announced on Wednesday.

Along with him, Sussex has also signed Australia's Daniel Hughes as another overseas player.

"Sussex Cricket is delighted to announce the re-signing of India Test batter, Cheteshwar Pujara and Australian batter, Daniel Hughes as overseas signings for the 2024 season," said a statement from the county.

Pujara will return to the 1st Central County Ground for a third season running and will be available for the first seven County Championship games. The championship will start from April 2024 and will run till September 2024.

The man that needs no introduction at Hove is back once again. In his 18 County Championship appearances for Sussex, Pujara has accumulated an astonishing 1863 runs at an average of 64.24, including eight centuries and three half-centuries.

His highest score for Sussex came against Derbyshire in 2022 when he made 231, when he shared a stand of 351 with Tom Haines, who also chalked up a double century.

In 2023, his highest score of 151 came against Gloucestershire, a knock that included 20 fours and two sixes.

For India, Pujara has played 103 matches, scoring 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, with 19 centuries and 35 fifties in 176 innings. His best score is 206*.

Speaking on his delight at returning to Sussex, Pujara said: "I have enjoyed my time at Hove the last couple of seasons and couldn't be more delighted to be back again with the Sussex family.

"I am looking forward to joining the team and contributing to its success."

On bringing Pujara back again, Sussex Head Coach, Paul Farbrace, said: "I am delighted that Cheteshwar is returning to Hove again for the first two months of the season."

"He is not just a high-quality player but is also a high-quality person. His experience and calmness in matches is a fantastic asset for our team," he added.

On the other hand, an aggressive top-order batsman, Hughes forced his way into his current New South Wales Blues side on sheer weight of runs.

In first-class cricket, Hughes averages 36.90 with a best knock of 178. In his 137 innings, Hughes has gone on to 26 half-centuries and eight centuries.

Hughes claimed his second Steve Waugh Medal in 2019-20 after receiving his first in 2017-18. The Blues and Sydney Sixers opener also claimed the NSW Blues Marsh One-Day Cup Player of the Season award.

In T20 cricket Hughes has accumulated 2,204 runs in 93 innings at a strike rate of 120.89 and has been part of the Sydney Sixers team that won back-to-back Big Bash League titles in 2020 and 2021.

Speaking on joining fellow Australian, Nathan McAndrew at Sussex, Hughes said: "Playing county cricket has been a long-held ambition for me. I am delighted to get that opportunity at Sussex."

"I respect the strong traditions of the Club. The plans that exist for the team are exciting and I look forward to getting to Hove and helping Sussex with success along the way."

Commenting on the acquisition of Hughes, Paul Farbrace said: "We are all very pleased to welcome Dan to Hove, he is a top-class player and has vast amounts of experience."

"We are all very much looking forward to working him and enjoying how he helps our team on and off the field." (ANI)

