The T20 season has returned and so has the Pakistan Super League. The much-awaited PSL season 9 is set to be hosted in February-March of 2024 after the end of Pakistan's tour of Australia and ahead of that it was time for the five teams- Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings to set up their team according to their needs and reinforce then eyeing the title ahead of the PSL 2024 season. There has been a revamp of the coaches and support staff in a few teams with the likes of Mike Hesson, Phil Simmons and Shane Watson joining the list of high-profile names and once the team's were assured of their homework, they looked to get their targets in the PSL 2024 draft.

The PSL 2024 draft permitted teams to recruit up to three players each from the elite Platinum, Diamond, and Gold categories, enhancing their core with top-tier talent. Additionally, franchises have the opportunity to draft five players from the Silver category, alongside two emerging talents and a couple of supplementary players, culminating in a well-rounded 18-member squad. Teams were presented with an opportunity to secure the backbone of their squad during the trade and retention window. Each franchise had the option to retain up to eight players, ensuring continuity and stability in their line-ups.

The PSL 9 Draft took place on Wednesday at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore where teams finalised their squads after going through extensive process of team selection.

Final squads of PSL 9 Teams:

Karachi Kings: Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Nawaz, Tim Siefert, James Vince, Hasan Ali, Shan Masood, Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamis, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Niazi, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, and Jamie Overton.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Rassie Van der Dussen, Shaheen Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Imran Jr, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Dan Lawrence, Mirza Tahir Baig, Rashid Khan, Syed Faridoun Mahmood, Jahandad Khan, Shai Hope, and Kamran Ghulam.

Islamabad United: Jordan Cox, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Tymal Mills, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Matthew Forde, Salman Ali Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Rumman Raees, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, and Tom Curran.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Noor Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Naveen-ul-Haq, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Haris, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi, Daniel Mousley, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, and Mehran Mumtaz.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed, Dawid Malan, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Reeza Hendricks, Reece Topley, Abbas Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Ihsanullah, Faisal Akram, Yasir Khan, Chris Jordan, and Aftab Ibrahim.

Quetta Gladiators: Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Amir, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Sajjad Ali Junior, Usman Qadir, Omair Bin Yousuf, Will Smeed, Khawaja Nafay, Adil Naz, Akeal Hosain, and Sohail Khan.

