Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 27 (ANI): Mumbai City FC booked their place in the semi-finals of the Kalinga Super Cup, with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Inter Kashi at the Kalinga Stadium, on Sunday, as per the official website of AIFF.

After a goalless first half, Lallianzuala Chhangte's 71st minute goal proved the difference in a game of fine margins. Mumbai will now face the winners of the quarter-final between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC.

Also Read | Where to Watch Canada National Cricket Team vs United States of America National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: Get CAN vs USA North American T20 Cup 2025 Final Free Live Telecast on TV Details.

A cautious first half was played out mostly in midfield with neither side able to register a single shot on target in the period. It was a predictable set of characters leading the two sides' offensive charges, Edmund Lalrindika and Nikola Stojanovic's influence countered by Lallianzuala Chhangte and Jorge Ortiz.

The best chance of the half fell to Vikram Partap Singh, who was played through with a brilliant long ball by Nathan Rodrigues. The ball was perfectly within his stride and would have opened up a chance to shoot straight at goal with no defenders nearby. The forward's touch was too heavy and almost immediately was closed down, the half chance taken away.

Also Read | RR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans.

Mumbai City were the ones keener to get on the scoreboard in the second half, Kashi happy to defend, drag them into deep waters and look for a chance on the counter. In the 53rd minute, Niko Karelis shot an acrobatic effort wide from inside the six-yard area after Mehtab Singh's initial header was tipped onto the cross by Shubham Das. The chance fell from a corner, which in itself was a product of a sharp save made by Das from Ortiz's snap volley off PN Noufal's cross.

Das was at the centre of the drama again soon after, diving full stretch to palm away an accidental volley by his defender, which seemed destined for the back of the net. The chance had been created by another Ortiz long pass into the box.

Mumbai's reward came in the 71st minute via Chhangte. After PN Noufal's low cross was badly cleared, Niko Karelis had two shots on goal from seven yards away, both his attempts blocked by desperate Kashi defenders. The second rebound fell into the path of Chhangte. He fired a first-time effort at the near post and the ball bounced off the upright and in. Mumbai had finally broken through.

Jorge Ortiz was presented with the Kalinga Player of the Match award. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)