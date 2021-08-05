Tokyo, Aug 5 (AP) China's women continued their table tennis dominance, winning their fourth straight gold in the team event with a 3-0 win over Japan.

First-time Olympians Chen Meng and Wang Manyu beat Kasumi Ishikawa and Miu Hirano 3-1 in the opening match, and then World No. 2 Sun Yingsha topped third-ranked Mima Ito 3-1 in the second match.

Wang closed out the sweep by beating mixed doubles silver medalist Shiwen Liu 3-0. China has taken ever gold in the women's team event since it started at the 2008 Beijing Games. It didn't drop a single match in this year's tournament. (AP)

