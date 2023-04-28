Abu Dhabi, Apr 28 (PTI) Indian golfer Om Prakash Chouhan endured a disappointing finish with a double bogey and a bogey in the last three holes to miss the cut at the Abu Dhabi Challenge on the European Challenge Tour here on Friday.

Chouhan, who won the Duncan Taylor Black Bull Challenge last month in India, finished with rounds of 72-74 and missed the cut by two shots.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks DC to Beat SRH in IPL 2023 Match 40.

Chouhan will stay on in Abu Dhabi for another crack at the next event next week.

Chouhan, who started on the back nine, turned in one-over and slipped to two-over with a bogey on the first hole.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest: Former Indian Hockey Captain Pargat Singh Supports Protesting Grapplers, Takes Dig at IOA President PT Usha.

Then he recovered very well with bridies on second, third and sixth and was one-under for the day at that stage. Then he dropped three shots in three holes and exited.

Englishman Joshua Grenville Wood, who was plying his trade in Asia and on the Euro Pro Tour, made good use of his start at the Abu Dhabi Challenge with a second straight bogey free 65 that took him to 14-under and was one shot clear of first round leader, Tom Lewis, who shot 63 in the first round and added a five-under 67 to get to 13-under.

Lewis, who after losing his PGA Tour status, is looking at the Challenge Tour to get back to the upper echelons of the game.

Lewis, a two-time former winner of the Portugal Masters in 2011 and 2018 on the DP World Tour, also won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in 2019. Now after losing his status on the bigger Tours, he is trying to find his form back.

South Africans Brandon Stone (67-67) and Wilco Nienaber (69-65) shared the third place at 10-under.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)