Vasco Da Gama, Jan 30 (PTI) Anil Gaonkar produced the solitary goal as Churchill Brothers beat Sudeva Delhi FC 1-0 to move up to the fifth spot in the I-League here on Monday.

Churchill were handicapped by a forced change in the 18th minute as new Uruguayan signing Martin Chaves, playing behind lone strike Emmanuel Yaghr on his first start for the club, got injured and could not continue.

Churchill were slow to get off the blocks though, while Sudeva put on a much-improved show, threatening to earn a point on Monday. Major reason for that was their foreign strike duo – Alexis Gomez from Argentina and Tajik recruit Shavkati Khotam.

Gomez could have put Sudeva ahead in the 14th minute. It was the first corner of the match. He took it from the left flank and coming in, got the ball on the rebound from a goalmouth melee.

He unleashed a great right-footer, which Albino Gomes saved, diving to his right.

Twelve minutes later, the Argentine beat the Churchill goalkeeper but could not beat the crossbar.

Sudeva goalkeeper Priyant Singh put up a superb show but Gaonkar's hard work on the left wing paid off in the 83rd minute as Churchill Brothers avoided dropping points once again in a home match here.

The Red Machines now have 20 points from 14 matches, while Sudeva are languishing at the bottom.

