Mickey Arthur has been linked to the role of Pakistan’s head coach for a while now and if reports are to be believed, the South African is set to take up the offer. But this is not it. Arthur is reportedly set to become the world’s first-ever online coach of the Pakistan cricket team. The South African, who had served as Pakistan’s coach from 2016-19, will be available to the players online but will reportedly be present with the team during the ODI World Cup later this year. BCCI, PCB Set to Clash Over ACC Calendar, Asia Cup 2023 Venue at Emergency Board Meeting in Bahrain.

Arthur is currently serving as the full-time head coach of the Derbyshire Cricket Club in England. He will continue in that capacity while being available in person for a few assignments for the Pakistan cricket team. Najam Sethi, the new PCB chairman, is reportedly keen on having Arthur return as the Pakistan head coach and was quoted by Geo Super TV as saying, “Mickey Arthur's chapter is not closed as of yet. I am in contact with him personally. His return is still on the cards.” Arthur’s assistant will be appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board, and will be with the team. Haroon Rashid Appointed As New Chief Selector of PCB, Set to Takeover From Interim Chief Selector Shahid Afridi.

If this turns out to be true, Arthur will be offered a first-of-a-kind role with a national cricket team. Pakistan had won the Champions Trophy in 2017 and bagged 11 consecutive T20I series wins with Arthur as head coach.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2023 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).