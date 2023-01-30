It is that time again when some young an exciting athletes from all across the country will be gearing up to showcase their talent at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023. The competition provides a platform for unheralded talents in several sport disciplines to stand up and make a name for themselves in the national stage and bring themselves in contention to represent the country one day. Having begun in 2018, this annual sports competition has proven to be quite a big success so far and another glorious chapter is set to be added to the story. Meanwhile, scroll down to check out the updated medal tally of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023. Sports for All Joins Khelo India, to Invest Rs 12.5 Crore in Next Five Years.

The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 is being played in Madhya Pradesh. The annual competition will be hosted across 23 venues in eight cities in the state. More than 6,000 athletes from several parts of the country will participate in the 13-day competition. The multi-sport event will end on February 11. Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Schedule: Get Time Table, Fixtures and Full List of Sports Events to be Held at KIYG 5th Edition

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Medal Tally

Rank State Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Andhra Pradesh - - - - 2 Arunachal Pradesh - - - - 3 Assam - - - - 4 Bihar - - - - 5 Chandigarh - - - -

For full medal tally, check out the Khelo India official website

Haryana had won the fourth and the last edition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 with a total of 52 gold medals and 137 overall. Maharashtra ended up as the second-placed state, with 45 gold medals. Haryana and Maharashtra have dominated this annual competition, having won it two times each. This time, they will expect to dominate once again but athletes from other areas of the country would aim at having their names upward on the medal tally.

