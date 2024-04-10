Vasco (Goa), Apr 10 (PTI) Churchill Brothers thrashed Rajasthan United 7-0 in their I-League match to end their season on a winning note here on Wednesday.

This was the third time in three games Rajasthan conceded six goals.

Churchill Brothers, meanwhile, could end up as high as sixth in the points table if results swing their way. Churchill Brothers led 2-0 at the break.

However, Delhi FC and Shillong Lajong FC, who are placed seventh and eighth, respectively, can still move ahead of the Red Machines, as they are on 32 and 31 points, with one game in hand.

Rajasthan United, meanwhile, finish their season at the 10th spot, garnering 25 points from 24 matches.

Having settled into the game with relative ease, Churchill completely dominated the possession statistics, their lack of finesse in the final third denying them the opener.

The opener came via their most prolific duo, Martin Chaves and Louis Ogana, in the 17th minute. Chaves ran through the left side of midfield, crossing from the edge of the box to leave Ogana with the simplest of tap-ins for the opener.

Richard Costa got a second in the 26th minute, after Lamgoulen Semkholun had brilliantly headed Rahul Raju's cross into the path of Richard Costa to finish.

