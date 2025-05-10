New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): With the Indian Super League (ISL) evolving into an increasingly competitive and demanding tournament, the strategic use of squad depth has become more crucial than ever. Throughout the 2024-25 season, clubs frequently adjusted their starting elevens, guided by the tactical vision of their head coaches.

As the season draws to a close, a closer look at the teams that made the most of their player rosters offering compelling insights into how squad rotation shaped their journeys.

East Bengal FC struggled all season to find their best possible starting lineup and have used 32 players. Injuries to key players and facing several suspensions compelled them to make changes and look for other alternatives. The Red and Gold Brigade's inability to set up a perfect combination for the long run again dashed their playoff hopes for the fifth consecutive season, according to ISL website.

Mohammedan Sporting Club and Kerala Blasters FC experienced a similar outing this season and both the clubs have used 29 players. Both Andre Chernyshov and Mikael Stahre left their roles as head coach in their respective clubs, followed by interim Indian head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo and T.G. Puroshothaman respectively leading the team in the remaining games. The Blasters and the Black and White Brigade had also constantly tinkered with their squads leading to inconsistent performances.

Mumbai City FC's performance this season didn't match their standards over the years. Despite the Islanders securing a playoff spot, Petr Kratky's men lacked consistency and couldn't produce a dominating performance at the Mumbai Football Arena. Lengthy injuries to Nikolaos Karelis, Jon Toral, and Brandon Fernandes forced them to go with an unchanged eleven and opened the floor for experiments in such crucial positions. They have used 28 players, the release said.

Punjab FC made a roaring start to the league, but dropping points at the mid-season juncture saw them finish outside the top six. Injuries again came into play as Filip Mrzljak, Luka Majcen, Ezequiel Vidal, and Ivan Novoselec were out of action for a couple of games throughout different phases of the season. Panagiotis Dilmperis also introduced a couple of academy players in the form of Muhammad Suhail, Manglenthang Kipgen, and Pramveer Singh this season, aiming for a balanced squad in the coming years. They have used 27 players.

Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, and Hyderabad FC used a total of 26 players throughout the campaign and were quite successful in making it to the playoffs, except for the Yellow and Black Brigade.

The Blues enjoyed a fantastic season but finished as the runners-up in the ISL Cup final. The Highlanders and the Men of Steel also showcased spirited performances, leading them to qualify for the playoffs after missing them in recent years. (ANI)

