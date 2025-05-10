Inter Miami will be playing Minnesota in the Major League Soccer this evening, with the side looking to secure the top spot in the points table with a win here. Javier Mascherano’s side are currently fourth with 21 points from 10 games and just a point short of leaders Columbus. Miami heads into the game on the back of a 4-1 win over the NY Red Bulls. Opponents Minnesota are second in the Western Conference and they are full of confidence, considering they have won the last two matches. Minnesota versus Inter Miami starts at 2:00 AM IST. Will Lionel Messi Play in Minnesota United FC vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Hassani Dotson, Owen Gene, and Kipp Keller will miss out for Minnesota due to injuries. Kelvin Yeboah is likely to undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the side. Robin Lod and Joaquin Pereyra will be deployed on the wings with Tani Oluwaseyi as the lone striker in the final third. Wil Trapp will sit back in midfield and try and shield the backline for the home side.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will be part of the attack for Inter Miami and a lot rides on their shoulders in terms of goal scoring. Sergio Busquets will continue to be the key playmaker in midfield, with an eye to controlling the tempo of the game through his passing range. Yannick Bright will push forward and try and help the striking line.

When is Minnesota United FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami will lock horns against Minnesota United FC in the MLS (Major League Soccer) 2025 on Sunday, May 11. The Inter Miami vs Minnesota United FC match is set to be played at the Allianz Field in Minnesota and it starts at 2:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Inter Miami 4-1 New York Red Bulls, MLS 2025: Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi Strike Goal Each As Herons Return To Winning Ways, Rise To Fourth Place In Standings.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Minnesota United FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Minnesota United FC vs Inter Miami match live telecast in India. For the Minnesota United FC vs Inter Miami match in MLS 2025, online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Minnesota United FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the Minnesota United FC vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Minnesota United FC vs Inter Miami live streaming online on Apple TV, but would need to have an MLS season pass.

