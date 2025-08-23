Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in the event organised by the Ice Skating Association of India at Himadri Ice Rink, Silver Jubilee Sports Complex, Raipur, Dehradun. The Chief Minister presented the Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Championship Trophy to Thailand.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the players and sports lovers from all over the country to Uttarakhand, saying it is a matter of great pride that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has the opportunity to host this international winter sports competition, being organised for the first time in India. The Chief Minister said that in this international competition, more than 200 players from 11 countries in Asia participated in 9 different competitions and thrilled the audience with their excellent performance.

The Chief Minister said that the players of India have won many medals, including 4 gold medals, by demonstrating excellent sports skills. There is complete confidence that this competition will mark the beginning of a new era of winter sports in India and will inspire our players to perform excellently at the international level.

The Chief Minister stated that, since the beginning of his tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working to promote sports culture in the country through programs like "Khelo India" and "Fit India Movement". Under the able leadership of the Prime Minister, India is touching new heights in the field of sports and is making its unique identity on the global stage. Under his guidance, our government is also making continuous efforts to promote sports culture in the state and encourage the players.

The Chief Minister said that the grand and successful organisation of the 38th National Games held in our state this year has paved the way to establish Uttarakhand as "Devbhoomi" as well as "Khelbhoomi". In these games, the players of Uttarakhand have created a new history by winning 103 medals and securing 7th position in the National Games for the first time.

The Chief Minister stated that, in addition to constructing a state-of-the-art stadium at a cost of Rs 517 crore, Uttarakhand has developed world-class sports infrastructure by introducing international-level sports equipment at a cost of approximately Rs 100 crore. As a result of this, today, Uttarakhand is not only a national but also an international sports centre. It is becoming an important place for organising competitions. Along with this, today these world-class stadiums and sports facilities have become a strong base for the training of the players of the state.

The Chief Minister said that with the aim of establishing Devbhoomi Uttarakhand as a sports land, our government has renovated this Himadri Ice Rink, which was closed for years, and dedicated it again to the players. This is the only Olympic standard ice rink in the country, in which state-of-the-art arrangements have been made for the training of players and organising international competitions. Today, after 14 years, organising an international sports competition on this rink again is a matter of pride not only for Uttarakhand but for the entire country, the official press release added.

The Chief Minister said that our government is also going to implement the Sports Legacy Plan in the state to promote sports, under which 23 sports academies will be established in 8 cities of the state. We are also working rapidly towards establishing the first sports university and women's sports college in the state. With the aim of overall development of sports in the state and encouraging players, our government implemented a new sports policy. Under this policy, out-of-turn government jobs are being provided to medal winners at the national and international levels. Along with this, our government is working to encourage the emerging young players of the state through programs like 'Chief Minister Sports Development Fund', 'Chief Minister Khiladi Protsahan Yojana', 'Chief Minister Udiyaman Khiladi Yojana' and 'Khel Kit Yojana'. We are also honouring the merit of players by providing the 'Uttarakhand Khel Ratna Award' and the 'Himalaya Khel Ratna Award'. Apart from this, we have re-implemented 4 percent sports quota for players in the state services of the state, so that the hard work and excellence of our players can get proper opportunity and respect.

On this occasion, Special Secretary Amit Sinha, President of Ice Skating Association of India, Amitabh Sharma and other officials, officials of Asian Skating Union, Uttarakhand Ice Skating Association, organisers and officials of Sports Department, players and trainers, along with a large number of spectators, were present. (ANI)

