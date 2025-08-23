Barcelona will return to action in the La Liga 2025-26 as they will take on Levante in their next encounter away from home. Barcelona are the defending champions and they have started their La Liga campaign in a dominant fashion. They have secured a 3-0 victory in the opening match against Mallorca and it was a statement win from Hansi Flick indicating that they have not dropped off from the intensity they displayed last season across competitions. Real Madrid, who are looking to get a new start under new coach Xabi Alonso, will have to be at their absolute best if they are looking to compete with Hansi Flick's Barcelona. James Trafford Commits Blunder; Manchester City Goalkeeper Misplaces Pass, Joao Palhinha Converts Stray Chance During Premier League 2025-26 Encounter (Watch Video).

Lamine Yamal, who has recently turned eighteen, is a key piece in the puzzle of Hansi Flick. Yamal had rather unwanted events in the off-season where he encountered several personal controversies. His birthday party was the biggest among all where he was accused of hiring dwarves for entertainment. He also met controversies over his rumoured girlfriends including controversy of dating an OnlyFans star. Despite that, he returned to the training strong in pre-season and scored in Barcelona's opening encounter. Fans who are eager to see Lamine Yamal, want to know whether he would play in Levante vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match, they will get the entire information here.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Levante vs Barcelona La Liga 2025–26 Match?

Lamine Yamal was spotted training with Barcelona a day before the Levante match. He has also travelled with the squad for the match against Levante. A fit Lamine Yamal is certain to start in Hansi Flick's lineup. Yamal will play on the right side of a three-man attack and use his left foot to cut in and launch threatening inswingers in the second post. He can also use his right foot to shoot at the near side. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the First Player in History to Score 100 Goals For Four Different Clubs, Achieves Feat After Scoring in Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Super Cup 2025 Final.

Lamine Yamal in Barcelona Training

calm before the storm. pic.twitter.com/aX8NvCCZGa — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 23, 2025

Levante president Pablo Sanchez, both confident and excited about the chance of upsetting the reigning league champions, was asked by the media about how to stop the Catalans’ biggest weapon, Lamine Yamal. He was clear in his response: “Lamine is very difficult to stop, but I’m sure there will be a way to stop him,” he said.

