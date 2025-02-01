Montpellier (France), Feb 1 (AP) The coaches of Montpellier and Lens were both sent off for blocking the referee's view of the video review monitor during a turbulent 2-0 win for high flying Lens in Ligue 1 on Friday.

With 26 minutes gone and visiting Lens 1-0 up, the referee showed a red card to Jean-Louis Gasset and Will Still as they blocked his path to the pitch-side monitor to disallow a second Lens goal.

The unusual decision appeared to confuse both men but it made little difference to the result as Montpellier's recent revival came to a halt.

A first-minute strike from Angolan striker M'Bala Nzola — the fastest in Ligue 1 this season — and Lens' second from debutant Jeremy Agbonifo after an hour were enough.

The result lifted them above Lyon and Lille into fifth place, equal on points with the team above it, Nice.

Montpellier remained second from bottom, two points above Le Havre, which plays Angers on Sunday. (AP) AM

