Buenos Aires [Argentina], March 7 (ANI): South American football governing body, CONMEBOL has confirmed that the two rounds of the World Cup qualifiers set to go ahead in March in South America have now been postponed.

The decision was taken after several nations declined to release their players during the international break due to the need of quarantine following their travel, reported Goal.com.

As a result, the matches between Argentina-Uruguay and Argentina-Brazil will now go ahead at a later date.

"The CONMEBOL board has resolved to suspend the double round of qualifying fixtures for Qatar 2022 scheduled for March. The decision owes to the impossibility of having all the South American players in good time," CONMEBOL said in an official statement.

"FIFA will look at the rescheduling of the round, in coordination with CONMEBOL and the member associations. Soon, different options will be studied to stage the matches," it added.

Earlier, CONMEBOL March qualifiers were already in ask as many clubs in Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga refused to release their players for travelling during the international break.

Brazil currently head the qualifying campaign as the side won four matches. Argentina occupy second place with 10 points, followed by Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay. (ANI)

