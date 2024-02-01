Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], February 1 (ANI): South Africa red-ball coach Shukri Conrad expressed hope that the makeshift side, starting its two-Test tour of New Zealand from February 4 onwards, will draw inspiration from the South African women's side and West Indies men's team's heroics against Australia and the national football team's performance in the African Cup of Nations.

Conrad's statement comes as Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced a squad of largely uncapped players for the two-Test series against New Zealand. This move drew a lot of criticism from fans and some players, who accused them of disrespecting the oldest format of the game, most notably former Australian captain Steve Waugh.

With a largely inexperienced side travelling to NZ, there are some teams that they can look for inspiration. One is the South African women's team, who beat Australia for the first time ever in international women's cricket recently in Canberra, the young West Indies side that secured its first-ever Test win in Australia since 1997, driven by pacer Shamar Joseph's brilliance and the national football team, which reached the quarterfinals of African Cup of Nations for the first time since 2000. They beat the 2022 WC semifinalists Morocco in an upset.

"It is the first time we beat Australia in Australia (The women's side). That is a massive thing for any Proteas side. We are watching that with fervent interest. We watch our national teams and we take a lot of pride in that," said Conrad.

The coach also said that West Indies' win over Australia was thrilling, but performances of SA national football team and women's cricket team give him more "joy and inspiration".

"We obviously watched a little bit and thrilled for West Indies. But I think I spend a lot more time getting inspiration out of the women beating Australia for the first time. And then watching Bafana Bafana get through to the last 16. I find a lot more joy and inspiration in that than in West Indies beating Australia,'' Conrad said.

"And I think it is great, not only for West Indies cricket but for world cricket. It gives us a little bit of confidence, knowing that the bulk of those guys that beat Australia were on that self-same A tour when we played them a couple of months ago," he added.

SA started their preparation for the series against Kiwis with a 'A' team level series against West Indies last year, which they won 2-1. The West Indies 'A' team had seven players which drew the Test series against Australia and five of them featured in their win at The Gabba, including Shamar, who took a seven-wicket haul.

With this result, Conrad feels that the team has given itself a great chance to beat the Kiwis and he as a coach feels comfortable and prepared.

"You sit as a coach and sometimes you feel we still need to do this or that but I am really comfortable with where we are at. We are as well prepared as we are ever going to be," he concluded.

South Africa squad: Neil Brand (c), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Edward Moore, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg and Khaya Zondo. (ANI)

