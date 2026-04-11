Port Louis [Mauritius], April 11 (ANI): Sachin Baisoya, long considered one of the most consistent golfers on the Indian domestic scene, finally broke through for his maiden win on the IGPL Tour at the IGPL Invitational 2026 Mauritius hosted by Leander Paes.

According to a release, a superb run on the back nine with a 4-under 32 saw the 30-year-old Baisoya card a 5-under 67 to take his total to 11-under.

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Overnight leader Veer Ganapathy was left at 8-under following an even-par round that featured two birdies and two bogeys on either side of the eye-catching Anahita Golf Course.

For the 18-year-old Ganapathy, it was the third time he finished as runner-up. While the result was a disappointment, it demonstrated that he has been knocking on the door consistently, and a victory is bound to arrive sooner rather than later.

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Coming back from two shots behind, Baisoya won by three to secure his first IGPL title after coming close many times last season.

The tournament was a significant success with the players, who praised the challenging course and its picturesque location on the island of Mauritius.

The local golfing and business community embraced the professional event with great enthusiasm and lauded Indian tennis legend Leander Paes for his pioneering effort to bring the event to Mauritius.

Last year's Order of Merit winner, Pukhraj Singh Gill (67), joined Olympian Udayan Mane (68) and multiple IGPL winner Aman Raj (69) in a tie for third place at 5-under totals. Milind Soni (71) was tied for sixth alongside Shaurya Binu (69) with a 4-under total.

Three players--Aryan Roopa Anand (72), Yashas Chandra (69), and Raghav Chugh (69)--were tied for eighth at 3-under.

A large group of six players finished tied for 11th at 2-under. This group included the top woman finisher, Ridhima Dilawari (73), and the top local player, Pierre Pellegrin (70).

They were joined by 11-time Asian Tour winner Gaganjeet Bhullar, who found his form with a 5-under 67, four-time Asian Tour winner Shiv Kapur (69), Harshjeet Sethie (70), and Indian-American Manav Shah (70).

The finish for the 27-year-old Pellegrin was particularly remarkable; he began the week with an 8-over 80 but shot an 8-under 64 the next day--a 16-shot improvement--before finally finishing with a 2-under 70.

The experienced 30-year-old Baisoya, who has four previous wins on the Indian circuit, has frequently contended on the IGPL Tour since its inception last September. Baisoya, a member of the Phoenix Team from Hyderabad, recorded multiple top-three finishes last season and was fourth in the year-end rankings. He finally broke through at the challenging Par-72 Anahita Golf Course in Mauritius.

"Winning in India is always a great feeling, but to win on a Tour event outside adds to the excitement. This course is quite tough and demanding, yet also beautiful," said Baisoya.Trailing by two shots at the start of the day after a last-hole bogey a day earlier, Baisoya moved quickly with early birdies on the first and third holes, while Ganapathy opened with a bogey. This allowed Baisoya to take an early lead. Ganapathy fought back with consecutive birdies on the fifth and sixth to regain the lead, though he dropped a shot on the eighth.

Ganapathy remained ahead as the players reached the back straight, but the decisive move occurred between the 12th and 16th holes. Baisoya holed four birdies in a span of five holes, including three in a row from the 12th to the 14th, to move to 10-under.

Another birdie on the 16th took him to 11-under. While the lead changed hands a few times, Baisoya took control in the crucial stages of the back nine to open a significant gap. Ganapathy was unable to find momentum, giving back shots despite recording four birdies during the day. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)