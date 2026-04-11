Liverpool will look to arrest a worrying slump in form as they host European-chasing Fulham at Anfield in the Premier League 2025-26. The match comes at a critical juncture for Arne Slot’s side, who have suffered three consecutive defeats across all competitions, including a midweek Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain. Andy Robertson Confirms Liverpool Departure After Nine Illustrious Years With Premier League Club.

How to Watch Liverpool vs Fulham Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Fulham match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app. Tottenham Hotspur and Interim Head Coach Igor Tudor Part Ways After 44 Days by Mutual Consent.

Match Fact

Detail Information Match Liverpool vs Fulham Tournament Premier League 2025–26 (Gameweek 32) Date & Time Saturday, 11 April 2026, 17:30 BST (22:00 IST) Venue Anfield, Liverpool Live Stream (UK) Sky Go / NOW TV Channel (UK) Sky Sports Main Event Referee Anthony Taylor

Liverpool vs Fulham Team News

Liverpool continue to grapple with a significant injury list that has hampered their consistency. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, meaning Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to continue between the posts. Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley, and Giovanni Leoni are also confirmed absentees, while defenders Jeremie Frimpong and Joe Gomez face late fitness tests.

Fulham arrive on Merseyside in relatively stable health and buoyant form following a 3-1 victory over Burnley. Manager Marco Silva has a nearly full-strength squad at his disposal, though the club continues to face speculation regarding Silva’s long-term future at Craven Cottage.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 08:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).