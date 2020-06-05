Sports News | Content is Deeply Concerning: IOC Issues Statement Regarding Investigation into IWF

Lausanne [Switzerland], June 5 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday issued a statement regarding the investigation into the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) saying that the content in the report, by lead investigator Richard McLaren, is "deeply concerning".

IOC said it has received the report by McLaren and is studying it very carefully.

"We have taken note of McLaren's appreciation of the full cooperation of the IOC in this investigation, which was commissioned by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) itself. As acknowledged in the report, the IOC has in the past three years required the IWF to adapt its anti-doping programme," IOC said in a statement.

"Already in that time, the IOC significantly reduced the athlete quota for weightlifting at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and only provisionally included weightlifting in the programme of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, subject to ongoing reforms of the anti-doping programmes and culture in the sport," the statement added.

IOC said it will continue to support the efforts of the IWF and its Interim President to fundamentally reform its governance and management.

"Shortly after the media reports in which the allegations against then-IWF President Tamas Ajan were made, the IOC Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer started an investigation. On 3 March 2020, Ajan resigned as an IOC Honorary Member, a position he held because of his long-time IWF presidency," the statement read.

"Following the conclusions of this report, the IOC will continue to support the efforts of the IWF and its Interim President to fundamentally reform its governance and management. Furthermore, the IOC will contact the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to determine whether there are any doping cases concerning the Olympic Games, and will follow up accordingly," it added. (ANI)

