Cordoba [Argentina], February 5 (ANI): The top-seed Diego Schwartzman survived a rollercoaster battle against Daniel Elahi Galan to advance to the semi-finals of the Cordoba Open on Friday night.

After dropping the first set and serving a bagel to his Colombian opponent in the second, Schwartzman dropped serve in the opening game of the third and again when he served for the match at 5-3, but fought back to break in the final game of the match to secure a 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 win in two hours and 19 minutes.

"It was a tough match and I'm very happy to go through," Schwartzman said after the match as per atptour.com. "I started badly, making too many mistakes but then in the second set he started to make the mistakes, which gave me an opportunity to win the match."

After winning 89 per cent of first-serve points in his opening win over Juan Pablo Ficovich, 29-year-old Schwartzman was again strong on serve, winning 70 per cent of first-serve points against Galan.

Chasing his second title on home soil [Buenos Aires, 2021], the world number 14 will next play Chilean qualifier Alejandro Tabilo, who claimed his third straight-sets win of the main draw against Argentine Sebastian Baez. (ANI)

