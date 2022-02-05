Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans will face off against each other in the latest round of fixtures in Pakistan Super League 2022. The clash will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 05, 2022 (Saturday) as both teams will be aiming to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Mohammad Hasnain’s Bowling Action Found Illegal, Pakistan Pacer Suspended from PSL 2022 and International Cricket.

Multan Sultans have been sensational at the start of PSL 7 as the defending champions are the only unbeaten team in the league, winning all of their four games so far. They will be hoping to continue that run and extend the gap at the top of the table. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi ended their two-game losing run last time around and will be looking to build on that result.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is scheduled to be held on February 05, 2022 (Saturday) and will begin at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans match online for fans in India.

