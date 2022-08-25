New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has said his ongoing stint with Sussex in County cricket has improved his game and he is enjoying leading a group of young, talented players as a captain.

India's Test veteran held a Q&A session on his Twitter on Wednesday during which he answered some questions from his fans.

Asked if his county stint has helped him improve his game, Pujara answered, "Yes of course."

On Tuesday, Pujara struck his third century for Sussex in the ongoing One Day Cup, scoring a quick-fire 132 runs off just 90 balls.

Pujara has been in good form for his county side.

In the One Day Cup so far, Pujara has smashed 614 runs in eight innings at an average of 102.33. Three centuries and two half-centuries have come out of his bat. His best score is 174, which he hit against Surrey. It is also the highest score by a Sussex player in List A cricket.

The batter is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, behind Stephen Sean Eskinazi of Middlesex, who has scored 658 runs in eight games.

Pujara has also showcased his greatness for Sussex in the longest format as well in the County Championship Division two.

In 13 innings across eight games in the championship, he has scored 1,094 runs at an average of 109.40. His best individual score is 231. Five hundred-plus scores have come out of his bat in the championship. He sits at the second spot in batting charts here as well.

Asked by a fan on his experiences as Sussex's skipper in the One Day Cup, Pujara replied, "I have enjoyed leading a young and talented group of players, their willingness to learn and get better has been a key factor to make the experience even better."

Sussex is doing really well in the ongoing One Day Cup. It is on the top of Group A table with 12 points, having won six out of its eight games and losing two.

Asked about change in his batting which has led to his scoring runs at a brisk pace, Pujara said that he is more fearless in his approach and has added a few more shots in his game.

"I am more fearless in my approach and added a few more shots in my game," he added.

Pujara's fearless batting approach has been a key highlight of his county stint. Besides this 90-ball 132-run knock, he had earlier smashed a 131-ball 174 runs as well. He has been scoring at a great strike rate of 116.28.

It is to be seen if the rich form will help Pujara earn a surprise call-up to the ODI side, but his amazing batting is delighting for cricket fans. Sussex's next fixture will be on August 30. (ANI)

