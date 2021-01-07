London [UK], January 7 (ANI): The Football Association (FA) on Thursday announced the postponement of the FA Cup third-round tie between Southampton and Shrewsbury Town. The decision was made after Shrewsbury Town informed FA that there have been a "significant number" of positive COVID-19 cases at the club.

The club further informed FA that owing to the coronavirus cases, they do not have a "sufficient amount of fit, non-isolating players".

"The FA Cup third-round tie between Southampton and Shrewsbury Town will not be taking place on the evening of Saturday 9 January 2021 as originally scheduled," FA said in a statement.

"Shrewsbury Town informed us that there have been a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases at the club, such that they did not have a sufficient amount of fit, non-isolating players who would be able to play in the fixture," it added.

FA said there will be a meeting of its Professional Game Board early next week to make a decision as to what will happen with the fixture.

"The club provided us with details of the medical advice it had received and its communications with local Public Health England and liaised with our COVID medical officer for the FA Cup. We also requested and considered further information regarding Shrewsbury Town's ability to fulfil the fixture. There will be a meeting of our Professional Game Board early next week to make a decision as to what will happen with the fixture," the statement read.

Southampton also issued a statement in this regard and sent best wishes to players and staff affected at Shrewsbury Town.

"The club would also like to send its best wishes to the players and staff affected at Shrewsbury, and we wish them all a speedy recovery," Southampton said. (ANI)

